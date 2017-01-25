Palmetto survives scare from Braden River in boys soccer district semifinal

Palmetto survived a scare from Braden River in the Class 4A-District 11 boys soccer semifinals Wednesday in Palmetto to secure a 2-1 win and a spot in the district championship game.
Ty Dolan assisted on both goals for the Tigers (18-1-1), first to Emmanuel Martinez during the first half and then to Leandro Gonzalez during the second for the game-winning goal, ending the Pirates’ season.
The win also secures a spot in the Class 4A-Region 3 quarterfinals for Palmetto, which hosts Venice for the district title Friday in Palmetto.
Lakewood Ranch 4, Sarasota 0: Four Mustangs scored in a rout of Sailors to send Lakewood Ranch into the Class 5A-District 8 championship. Pablo Vargas opened the scoring and Wilmer Yanez tacked on another during the first half of the district semifinal at home. Daniel Rocco and Sam Stapleton-Jones added insurance goals during the second half for the Mustangs (15-2-1).
Lakewood Ranch also clinched a spot in the Class 5A-Region 2 quarterfinals with the win and will host Sarasota Riverview for the Class 5A-8 championship at home Friday.
Boca Ciega 4, Southeast 0: The Seminoles’ season ended with a shutout loss to Boca Ciega in Gulfport. Southeast (9-9-2) clawed its way into the Class 3A-District 10 semifinals with a narrow win against rival Bayshore on Monday, but fell short of a spot in the Class 3A-Region 3 quarterfinals with a loss to the tournament’s top seed.
The Pirates advance to the Class 3A-10 championship and will host Seminole Osceola in Gulfport.
Venice 2, North Port 1 (OT): The Indians needed a penalty kick in overtime to avoid a potentially stunning upset from the Bobcats in the Class 4A-District 11 semifinals. Drue Streich beat North Port’s Arthur Bohdanets for the game-winning goal in Venice.
The Indians advance to the Class 4A-11 final at Palmetto. The win also clinches a spot in the Class 4A-Region 3 playoffs.
Boys basketball
Bayshore 77, Southeast 71: Denny Dessin led all scorers with 24 points and the Bruins held off the Seminoles for their sixth straight win. Vernard Brown II and Jaylen Pauley each added 14 points for Bayshore (13-10, 6-4 Class 6A-District 11) to help solidify its position as the No. 3 team in the district at home. Alex Taylor paced the Noles (3-17, 3-7) with 22 points.
The Bruins host Braden River on Monday. Southeast returns home Thursday against Manatee.
Braden River 72, Sarasota Military Academy 34: Brian Keane posted a double-double for the Pirates with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Braden River blew out Sarsota Military in Sarasota. Deoni Cason added 16 points, eight assists and three steals for the Pirates (15-5) in the rout.
Braden River will be back in Sarasota Friday for a Class 8A-District 11 game against against the Sailors.
Cardinal Mooney 72, Sarasota 47: Donte Pascarella carried the Cougars with 23 points and the Cougars blew out the Sailors on the road in Sarasota. Kendall Johnson was the only other player in double figures for Mooney (5-12) with 12 points.
Cardinal Mooney host Tampa Berkeley Prep on Friday.
Girls basketball
Saint Stephen’s 36, Shorecrest Prep 34: Maria Herrig dropped in a layup with six seconds remaining to break a tie and lift the Falcons past Shorecrest Prep in St. Petersburg. Sarah Stevens and Claudia Sbaschnik provided the bulk of the offense for Saint Stephen’s (9-9) in the win with 12 points apiece.
The Falcons are home against Manatee on Friday.
District boys soccer finals
Thursday
Class 2A-District 11
Arcadia DeSoto County at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 5A-District 8
Sarasota Riverview at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Class 4A-District 11
Venice at Palmetto, 7 p.m.
Class 3A-District 10
Seminole Osceola at Gulfport Boca Ciega, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-District 7
Out-of-Door Academy at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
