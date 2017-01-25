Prince scores 25 points to lift Baylor over Kansas St

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed Pause

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Florida port

1:00 Masked men steal guns from sporting goods store

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:16 White House: ready to move forward with major pipelines

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

4:19 Endangered right whale rescued from fishing rope off Florida's coast

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house