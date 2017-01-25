Munsters star to appear at local track

Butch Patrick, who portrayed Eddie Munster on the 1960s television show, “The Munsters,” will make a special appearance at Bradenton Motorsports Park Friday and Saturday during the U.S. Street Nationals race card.
During Saturday’s race card, Patrick’s Munster Koach and the Dragula Tribute Cars will race head-to head in a reenactment of the race featured in the Munsters’ episode “Hot Rod Herman” episode. The event will also be live streamed at speedvideo.com.
The U.S. Street Nationals features racing in more than a dozen divisions. Gates open each day at 8 a.m. Racing begins at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Single-day admission on Friday is $20 and $25 on Saturday. Two-day tickets cost $40 and three-day tickets cost $60.
Bradenton Motorsports Park is located at 21000 State Road 64 in Bradenton. For more information, logon to bradentonmotorsports.com.
