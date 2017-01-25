Rays schedule annual Fan Fest

The Tampa Bay Rays announced their annual Fan Fest will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Tropicana Field.
Season ticket holders can gain early entry, starting at 10 a.m. Admission and parking are free.
More 60 current and former major league players and coaches are expected to attend, and will appear at various stations throughout the day along with mascots Raymond and DJ Kitty. A list of those expected to attend is included below.
Among the free activities, fans can photos in the Rays dugout, tour the Rays clubhouse facilities and have access autograph signings by more than 40 former major leaguers. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to compete against Rays players at numerous tailgate games, including 22-player foosball, pop-a-shot, air hockey, giant Jenga, ping pong and more. Memorabilia and Rays experiences will be up for auctions as well.
Kid focused events include Reading with the Rays, batting cages, a home run derby ; and baseball clinics in the infield.
The Rays will use their social media accounts to give fans opportunities for team and player interaction and exclusive prizes through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat contests during Fan Fest. The team’s official Twitter account, @RaysBaseball, will serve as a communication hub where fans can get up-to-date information on events happening throughout the day and answers to questions about Fan Fest. Fans can also visit the Social Media Zone presented by the Tampa Bay Times for photo opportunities with Rays trophies and awards, players and oversized emojis.
Once again, fans can purchase game-used and autographed memorabilia dating to the club’s inaugural season at the Rays Charity Yard Sale. For the first time, all items featured in the 162 Landing area of the Charity Yard Sale will be available for $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation. In addition, Don Zimmer collectibles will be available for purchase at the Clubhouse Corner, with all proceeds benefiting the Clearwater for Youth Don Zimmer Memorial Scholarship. Fans will also have the opportunity to bid on exclusive Rays experiences at the Clubhouse Corner Silent Auction.
Fans can call 888-FAN-RAYS or visit raysbaseball.com/FanFest for more information about 2017 Rays Fan Fest.
Current and Former Players Expected to Attend 2017 Rays Fan Fest
Subject to change
Current Rays Players & Coaches
Willy Adames, Chris Archer, Xavier Cedeño, Jose De León, Ryan Garton, Taylor Guerrieri, Chih-Wei Hu
Kevin Kiermaier, Luke Maile, Jake Odorizzi, Daniel Robertson, Steven Souza Jr., Ryan Stanek, Chase Whitley
Ryan Yarbrough, Kevin Cash, Chad Mottola, Tom Foley
Former Major Leaguers
* - Former Rays
Craig Anderson, Jim Archer, Rolando Arrojo*, Carl Boles, Dewon Brazelton*, Glenn Beckert, Lance Carter*.
Casey Cox, Orestes Destrade, Mike Devereaux, Mike DiFelice*, Rich Folkers, Ken Frailing, John Frascatore
Wayne Garrett, Travis Hafner, Toby Hall*, Chris Heintz, Bill Hepler, Roberto Hernandez*, Tom Hume, Darold Knowles
Reggie Jefferson, Greg Jones, Dave LaPoint, Seth McClung*, Bill Nahorodny, Tom Niedenfuer, John O’Donoghue
Jim Perry, Gary Peters, Josh Phelps*, Travis Phelps*, Rick Reichardt, Bryan Rekar*, Jason Romano*, Richie Scheinblum
Bill Stein, Bob Stinson, Brian Stokes*, Anthony Telford, Rich Thompson*, Brian Tollberg, Doug Waechter*
Dan Wheeler*, Mark Whiten
