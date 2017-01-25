Rays schedule annual Fan Fest

0:44 Braves vice chairman John Schuerholz explains their choice to go to North Port for spring training Pause

1:31 The Bustles co-chair 'An Evening with Nicholas Sparks' event

0:56 Burglars steal $115K worth of cigarettes in Miami

2:10 Manatee Players announce 2017-2018 shows

7:18 Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search

1:11 Emergency crews rescue drivers from flooded roadways

2:16 White House: ready to move forward with major pipelines

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students