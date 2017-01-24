Hometown Hero Ed Brown overcomes adversity to continue NFL dream

0:32 Jeff Maultsby says proposed North Port stadium won't hurt local businesses Pause

0:44 Braves vice chairman John Schuerholz explains their choice to go to North Port for spring training

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

2:02 Connecting Manatee County's youth services

2:10 Manatee Players announce 2017-2018 shows

0:56 Burglars steal $115K worth of cigarettes in Miami

0:44 Minnesota governor collapses during speech

0:33 Feld Entertainment executives talk about the future for circus animals

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television