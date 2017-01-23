Falcons owner to take employees to Super Bowl, according to reports

If you work for the Atlanta Falcons, you’re in luck.
The NFL team owner Arthur Blank plans to take every employee of the organization to the Super Bowl, according to a tweet from Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank plans to take every employee in organization to Super Bowl. We're talking hundreds.— Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzAJC) January 23, 2017
Blank is worth about $3 billion, according to SB Nation.
The site also reports that the Falcons staff directory shows 269 employees, but that does not include Falcons football operations staff and Falcons executives.
Tickets to the game on StubHub start at more than $3,500 each, meaning he could spend more than $900,000 on tickets for just those listed 269 employees.
That’s certainly one way to celebrate the team’s second Super Bowl appearance.
If you’re hoping to get in for free, there are currently several job openings listed on the Falcons website, SB Nation pointed out.
Fox Sports reports Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson made a similar gesture in the past, and Bleacher Report notes Golden State Warriors employees were flown to Cleveland to take in an NBA Finals game.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
