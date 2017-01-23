Five inducted into state’sHall of Fame

Five new members of the Florida Shuffleboard Association were inducted at the banquet Jan. 16 at Hawthorne, near Leesburg.
Gus Bondi of Betmar in Zephyrhills summers in Maine. Shuffling since 1999, Gus became a pro in 2003. Gus has served as president of the National Shuffleboard Association and has played on Teams USA several times, traveling to many countries.
Ray Buck, a retired school teacher and administrator from Pennsylvania lives in Cape Coral and is a member of the Lee County Shuffleboard Club, having also been Southern District president.
Marlene Coburn has lived in Michigan, North Carolina and Florida, having been a member of the Trailer Estates Shuffle Club for more than two decades. She and her husband, Carson, have happily played shuffleboard together. Marlene was in Petticoat League until becoming a pro. She was also inducted into the Southwest Coast District Hall of Fame in 2016.
Sharon Upson of the Northern District has shuffled over 20 years at Leesburg and then Hawthorne. Sharon has been active in club activity and was inducted into the Northern District Hall of Fame in 2011. She is honored to be only the second lady player in the Hawthorne Shuffle Club to make the FSA Hall of Fame.
George Adkins was inducted posthumously with a Special Award of the FSA Hall of Fame. Retired from Ford in Ohio, George made Florida Pro in 2002. George has served the Southern District, Florida, Ohio and USA NSA. He has been on Rules and Regulations Committee and even served as USA NSA treasurer for 6 years. George played as long as possible, passing away in September 2016.
The four living inductees thank their partners and supporters, and George would have also were he still among us. We all have valuable shuffleboard memories.
After the Hall of Fame Banquet, the Florida Winter Meeting was held. One novel action was the vote to move the Annual Tournament of Champions from Clearwater to Sebring for 2018 in an effort to increase participation. Sebring is more in the center of the state, perhaps easier travel for those on the East Coast, and Sebring also has excellent meals. This move is an experiment and must succeed to remain there. Clearwater is congratulated for many years of faithfully hosting the Tournament of Champions, which has an illustrious past.
Florida players everywhere are reminded that opportunity exists to become leaders, committee members or officers in FSA. Let your District President or Delegate know if you would like to participate. Happy Shuffling.
RESULTS
FL P-16, Monday, January 16 at Hawthorne, State Sponsored Singles, M, W/NW. Ladies at Holiday Travel Resort. Men Walking Main: 3. Jim Miller. Consolation: 1. Dave Kudro. Non-Walking Main: 2. Ron Nurnberger. Ladies Non-Walking Main: 1. Pam Nurnberger . 2. Terri Smith, 4. Flo Kowalewski.
Also Monday, January 16, FL A-14B at Bradenton Tropical Palms, Any Ams/Any Doubles. Main: 1. Steve Slaughterbeck-Rick Hall, 2. David Evenson-Terry McNamara, 3. Dan Lake-Arnie Congdon. Consolation: 1. Kay Lynn Duncan-Paula Jacobson, 2. Del Schram-Don Sprague, 3. Wilma and Linden Terwilliger, 4. Sharon Hoyt-Jean Felski.
SWCD D-13, Jan. 19 at Bradenton Tropical Palms, Draw Doubles, M/L. Ladies Main: 1. Arlene McCague-Shirley McCullough, 2. Heather Godson-Kathy Laver, 3. Bonnie Walker-Kathy Smith, 4. Erika Berg-Linda Wallingford. Consolation: 1. Jane Schram-Sharon Hoyt, 2. Nancy Sclafani-Donna Schultz, 3. Adriana Cramton-Marilyn Everett, 4. Jill DeBruyne-Evelyn White. Men Main: 1. Lloyd Schmidt-Dave Kudro, 2. Jerry Stannard-Grant Childerhose, 3. Phil Booher-Ed Leonard, 4. Peter Berg-Murray Potter. Consolation: 1. Rick Hall-Mike Marquis, 2. John Roberson-Tom Putnam, 3. John Mickle-Phil Krick, 4. Al Kaleel-Bill Batdorff.
SWCD A-10, Jan. 20 at Bradenton Tropical Palms, Draw Doubles, Any Ams. Main: Steve Slaughterbeck-Joseph Sciortino, 2. Doug Smith-David Evenson, 3. Jim Lessard-Cau Huynh, 4. Helen Lunsford-Ken Laver. Consolation: 1. John Watts-Bernie Broda, 2. Janice O’Sullivan-Ken Mather, 3. Marilyn Rotman-Elaine Antaya, 4. Josephine Casey-Therese Boucher.
UPCOMING
Jan. 26
SWCD D-14: at Palmetto, M/L Draw Doubles, Restricted to State Ams and Pros. 16/75 pts.
Jan. 27
SWCD A-11: at Palmetto, Draw, Any Ams/ Any Doubles. 16/75 pts.
Jan. 30
FL P-18A: at Betmar, P-18B at Hollywood, M/L Doubles, 75 pts.
FL A-16A: at Paradise Bay, A-16B at Hawthorne, Any Amateurs/Any Doubles. 75 points.
