Giroux scores 3:20 into OT to lift Flyers past Islanders

1:54 Washington D.C. marchers come home Pause

2:04 Fair fans say goodbye to 101st Manatee County Fair

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

1:11 Growing Bradenton's shuffleboard activities

0:31 New York City woman run over by school bus

0:33 Feld Entertainment executives talk about the future for circus animals

1:54 Bus headed to Women's March on Washington leaves from Bradenton

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

0:57 Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly taken off the field in cart