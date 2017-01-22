Atkinson's 2nd goal lifts Blue Jackets past Senators in OT

Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson (13) celebrates his overtime goal with teammates Brandon Dubinsky (17) and Zach Werenski (8) during NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Fred Chartrand
Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson (13) celebrates his overtime goal with teammate Brandon Dubinsky (17) as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon (1) looks on during NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Fred Chartrand
Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Zack Smith (15) during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Fred Chartrand
Ottawa Senators' Mike Hoffman (68) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Marc Methot (3) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Fred Chartrand
Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone, right, celebrates his goal along with teammates Zack Smith (15) and Derick Brassard (19) as Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) and defenseman Dalton Prout (47) look on during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on, Sunday Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Fred Chartrand
Ottawa Senators' Curtis Lazar (27) dives for the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski (8) reacts during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Fred Chartrand
Columbus Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington (54) celebrates his goal with teammates Dalton Prout (47), Alexander Wennberg (10) and Nick Foligno (71) against the Ottawa Senators, during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Fred Chartrand
Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno (71) celebrates his goal with teammate Alexander Wennberg (10) as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon (1) looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Fred Chartrand
Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Derick Brassard (19) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Fred Chartrand
Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) celebrates his goal on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Fred Chartrand
Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) as Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson (7) looks on during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Fred Chartrand
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky, right, of Russia, makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets beat the Hurricanes 3-2.
Jay LaPrete
AP Photo
Comments