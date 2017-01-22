Ford, Plank win matches in Bonita Springs

Mike Ford (Tuff) won a knockout at 39 seconds of the first round on Saturday at the USA Boxing event in Bonita Springs. Ford, 30, who weighed in at 266 pounds, beat Ryan Rickey, 32, of Fort Myers, who weighed in at 233 pounds.
It was Ford’s third straight knockout. He’s a member of the Sarasota Boxing Club, and now has a record of 5-1. Rickey’s record is 2-1.
In the second event featuring a club boxer, Jerry Plank, 36, who hadn’t fought in 10 years, won a unanimous decision against Mauro Sanchez, 38, of Orlando.
Plank, who weighed in at 151 pounds, used combination punching to beat Sanchez, who weighed in at 152 pounds. Plank’s record is 1-1; Sanchez’s is 0-1.
The club’s overall record is 374-120, the top record in Florida amateur boxing.
Comments