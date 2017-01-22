Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in Dominican Republic vehicle crash at age 25

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who awed fans with his precocious talent and scintillating fastball, was killed in a traffic accident in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Ventura was 25.
“Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a release from the club. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”
As of Sunday morning, the Royals were still collecting details on the crash that claimed Ventura’s life. As the news rippled from the Dominican to Kansas City, a collective state of mourning enveloped the baseball industry. Ventura was set to begin his fourth full major-league season when spring training began in February.
ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE @… https://t.co/ky3lw2eSoh— Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) January 22, 2017
Former major leaguer Andy Marte also died in a separate traffic accident in the Dominican Republic, The Associated Press reported. Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of the capital.
Since making his debut on Sept. 17, 2013, Ventura posted a 38-31 record and 3.89 ERA in 547 2/3 career innings. He helped pitch the Royals to consecutive American League pennants in 2014 and 2015 and a World Series championship in 2015.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
