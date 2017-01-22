Amberjacks, tuna and hogfish are very active in Gulf of Mexico

1:05 Thousands march across Ringling Bridge in solidarity with Women's March in D.C. Pause

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:54 Bus headed to Women's March on Washington leaves from Bradenton

0:31 New York City woman run over by school bus

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

1:37 Rubonia Mardi Gras to return Feb. 25

0:57 Teachers can't walk out, so they walk in

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral