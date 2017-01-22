Manatee finishes strongly at duals

Manatee beat Orlando Boone on the eighth tiebreaker to win their final match Saturday at the Nathan Brouwer Memorial Duals hosted by Winter Springs High School.
Manatee finished 3-2 in the tournament, beating Lake Mary (44-33), Lake Howell (40-33) and Orlando Boone (39-39). The eighth tiebreaker was the most first points scored in the individual matches.
Manatee lost to tournament champion Winter Springs (64-12) and Haggerty (40-37). The Hurricanes are 21-7 in dual matches this season.
On the individual front, Marshall Craig (120 pounds) went 5-0. He was the only Hurricane to go undefeated on the weekend. Four others went 4-1. They were Charles Small (160), Matt McAleer (170), Brandon Dossey (182) and Gary Lidge (195).
Manatee returns to action Wednesday at Venice (6 p.m.) and then plays host to Sarasota in an outdoor match on Friday at 4 p.m. on the football field.
Saint Stephen’s: The Falcons participated in the 14-team McKeel Academy Polk County Tournament with seven wrestlers.
Bouyed by undefeated performances from Jake Ross (160) and Jacob Manning (106), the Falcons went 4-1 as a team. Both individuals finished 5-0. Alan Morano (120), Max Manning (132) and Parker Lansberg (170) went 4-1.
Saint Stephen’s returns to action at a tournament in Englewood (Lemon Bay) on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Bradenton Christian 65, Tampa Cambridge Christian 14: Bailey Sikkema scored 16, and Sophie Giardina added 14 points and four steals to lead host Bradenton Christian in a nondistrict game. Bradenton Christian (21-1, 8-0) recognized its seniors before the game. Kali Gelston then went out and contributed 13 points and three steals, while Annalyse Wiers had eight points and seven rebounds.
Bradenton Christian’s next game is at home on Tuesday (7 p.m.) against Indian Rocks Christian.
Boys basketball
Cambridge Christian 107, Bradenton Christian 86: Dom Otteni had 25 points and Colton Popp had 22 as Bradenton Christian (11-9, 6-3) fell to Tampa Cambridge Christian in a nondistrict home game. Kevin Ettiene had 15 points.
Bradenton Christian’s next game is at home at 7 p.m. Monday against Sarasota Military Academy.
