Southeast places 3 on All-State team

Southeast boasted one of the best defenses in Manatee County this past season with a handful of the county’s best pass rushers. The Seminoles’ two best were honored as Class 5A All-State selections Friday.
Pass rusher Dequan Williams was voted to the Associated Press’ first team and defensive end Darrien Grant was a second-team selection. Quarterback Alex Taylor was also picked as an honorable mention.
Williams led the county with 11 1/2 sacks in 2016 and was the Noles’ third leading tackler with 99. The senior also led Southeast with 32 tackles for a loss, 25 quarterback hurries and five forced fumbles. He recovered two more fumbles and broke up three passes and was also the team’s starting punter, averaging 32.8 yards per punt.
Grant, who is verbally committed to South Florida, finished the season with six sacks, 12 tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hurries. The senior also recorded up 35 total tackles while starting on both sides of the ball for the Seminoles. Grant took over as the Noles’ starting right tackle early during the season after never playing offensive line on varsity.
Both Williams and Grant were acknowledged as two of the best in the county by the Herald when they were named first-team All-Area selections in December. No Bayshore players were chosen for the 5A All-State team.
Taylor was the Noles’ lone offensive player honored after Southeast leaned heavily on its defense to finish second in Class 5A-District 11. Taylor, though, was impressive in his return to football. The junior played for the Seminoles’ for the first time this fall after dedicating himself to basketball for his first two years in high school. The back completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,877 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for two touchdowns and lost one fumble.
The AP has trickled out its All-State teams during the past three days. Classes 1A and 2A were announced Wednesday, Classes 3A and 4A were announced Thursday and 5A was announced alongside Class 6A on Friday. The three Noles are the first county players honored, although Cardinal Mooney safety Vinny Conetta was a second-team selection in 3A and Cougars athlete Bryce Williams was an honorable mention.
