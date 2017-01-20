Santana leads Palmetto boys

Andy Santana entered as a substitute in the 35th minute and paid immediate dividends, scoring twice before halftime and leading Palmetto to a 3-0 boys soccer victory against Manatee on senior night Friday.
Santana converted a shot off a corner kick by Gilberto Caballero in the 36th minute and converted off a cross from senior Frankie Arroyo in the 39th minute.
Senior Fabrizzio Lopez completed the scoring in the second half. His goal was set up by senior Leandro Gonzalez.
Ryan Hirst made eight saves to earn the Tigers’ sixth shutout of the season.
Palmetto (18-1-1) went 5-0 against Manatee County based teams. The Tigers await the winner a district quarterfinal between Braden River and Charlotte.
Out-of-Door Academy 8, Canterbury School 1: Filip Svoboda scored four goals, and Trevor Gorji scored twice to lead the Thunder in their regular-season finale in St. Petersburg. Garrett Luhman and Josh Fernandez each scored. Agustin Gualtieri finished with four assists.
Out-of-Door next faces Bradenton Christian in Class 1A-District 7 semifinal on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Cardinal Mooney 3, Sarasota Military Academy 0: Bella McDevitt scored in the first half and Katrine Winkler added two in the second to lead the Cougars to their fifth consecutive district title, this one in Class 2A-District 11. Cardinal Mooney will play host to a regional quarterfinal on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Lakewood Ranch 63, Braden River 21: LaDazhia Williams scored 18 points and collected eight rebounds to pace the Mustangs romp. Kayla Bell (17), Emma Fazio (12) and Sarah Fazio (10) rounded out the double-figure scorers for Lakewood Ranch.
Bradenton Christian 56, St. Pete Catholic 21: Amy Van Ryn was the lone player in double figures for either team with 15 points to lead the Panthers (20-1).
Kali Gelston and Bailey Sikkema finished with 9 and 8 points, respectively. The Panthers return to action Saturday at home against Tampa Cambridge Prep. Game time is 3:30 p.m.
Sarasota 58, Palmetto 42: The Sailors (18-2) were led by 21 points from Madison Pack and 19 from Imani Jones. The Tigers (13-6) fell despite a 24-point performance from Tina Stephenson.
