Mabrey, Turner lead No. 6 Notre Dame women past BC 80-69

Marina Mabrey scored 21 points, Brianna Turner had 19 and sixth-ranked Notre Dame bounced back from a loss earlier this week with an 80-69 victory over Boston College on Thursday.
Coming off a 71-69 loss at Tennessee on Monday, the Fighting Irish (17-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) picked up the tempo at the start of the second half, turning an eight-point lead to 54-37 in the opening 2 1/2 minutes.
Lindsay Allen added 12 points and six assists for Notre Dame, which has won the last nine meetings against the Eagles.
Mariella Fasoula had her fourth double-double of the season to lead Boston College (8-11, 1-5) with 20 points and 14 rebounds. It was the Eagles' fifth straight loss.
The Irish shot 75 percent (12 of 16) and outscored BC 31-15 in the third quarter.
From there, they coasted to their fifth win in six games and 10th in 12 since an 11-point loss against No. 1 Connecticut on December 7.
The Irish led 43-35 at halftime.
Notre Dame had opened a double digit late in the first quarter, but BC found some outside shooting midway into the second and pulled to 40-35 before Allen made a 3 at the buzzer.
She released the shot, watched it go in and immediately sprinted off the floor, heading down a hallway directly to the locker room with her teammates trailing behind.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Irish were unable to put the weaker Eagles away in the first half and looked a bit sluggish at times, playing their third road game in 11 days.
Boston College: The Eagles certainly have an inside game with Fasoula, but their ability to compete in the conference will depend on the development of consistent perimeter shooters to compliment her inside scoring.
NEXT WIN
Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw's next win will be her 750th as head coach of the Irish.
She will become only the fourth women's coach to reach that mark with one school.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Wraps up a three-game road trip Sunday at North Carolina.
Boston College: Hosts No. 15 Duke on Sunday.
Comments