Mabrey, Turner lead No. 6 Notre Dame women past BC 80-69

1:31 Powerboat Superleague tabs large field for Bradenton Area River Regatta Pause

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

2:50 Suspected Orlando cop killer makes his first court appearance after arrest

1:59 Third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Feb. 4

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:28 Florida tourists film gator jumping into their boat, getting stuck in the railing

0:31 New York City woman run over by school bus

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise