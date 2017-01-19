Golf Tips: Making short putts consistently

Amateur golfers drop lots of shots around the greens. Specifically, when putting from short range. Lip-outs, burning the edge of the cup and flat-out missing the target are key culprits from hindering golfers from scoring low.
But don’t fret, because University Park Country Club head pro Ashley Hayden has this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tip video on what to do to make those 5-10 footers consistently.
“We miss way too many short putts, so really we're trying to get you confident and a routine to do the same thing every time,” Hayden said. “So those 5-foot putts that we kind of knock our knees over, then we can make those almost all the time.”
