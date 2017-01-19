Elli Kopmar, Jonah Barrett take 2nd in U.S. junior pairs skating

Elli Kopmar and Jonah Barrett finished second in the junior pairs competition earlier Thursday.
Kopmar and Barrett earned a score of 93.89 in their free skate, giving them a total of 147.90 and leaving them 5 1/2 points behind Nica Digerness and Danny Neudecker.
Kopmar and Barrett entered the free skate in second, six-tenths of a point behind Digerness and Neudecker. This is the first national title for Digerness, from Colorado Springs, and Neudecker, from Seattle, who began competing as a team in Jan. 2015.
Kopmar and Barrett began skating together in the summer of 2014 and won the U.S. intermediate pairs title in 2015 and U.S. novice pairs title in 2016. This is their first season competing on the junior level. They represent the Southwest Florida Skataing Club, which trains at the Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex.
