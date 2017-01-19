Elli Kopmar, Jonah Barrett are 2nd in Junior Pairs at U.S. figure skating nationals

Elli Kopmar and Jonah Barrett finished second in the Junior Pairs short program late Tuesday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas City. The pair, who represent the Southwest Florida FSC based in Ellenton, earned a score of 54.01, putting them six-tenths of a point behind leaders Nica Digerness and Danny Neudecker. Four pairs earned scores of 50 points or better in the short program. The free skate is scheduled for Thursday.
William Hubbart, who had qualified for the Junior Men competition, did not skate in Wednesday’s short program. He and his sister, Joanna, withdrew from the pairs competition earlier this week.
Herald Staff report
