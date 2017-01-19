Manatee falls in district semifinals

Natalie Oliver’s goal in the final minute of regulation, lifted second-seeded Sarasota Riverview past Manatee 2-1 in Class 5A-District 8 at the Ram Bowl.
With the victory Riverview (7-3-3) advances to Friday’s final against Lakewood Ranch and earns a spot in next week’s regionals.
Oliver’s goal came on a counter-attack following a Manatee set piece.
Kassy Zarris gave Riverview a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute that held up well into the second half.
A handball call on the Rams in the penalty area, gave Manatee (11-3-2) a penalty kick. Amelia Greaves converted it to tie the score.
North Port 2, Braden River 1: Alexis Abene scored twice to lead host North Port to the victory in the Class 4A-District 11 semifinals. North Port advances to face Venice, which beat Charlotte 3-1.
Braden River outshot North Port 19-7, including 12 shots in the second half. However, the Pirates’ lone goal came from Izzy Vasquez in the 65th minute.
