Bradenton’s Jim Stone wins FSGA super senior division

Bradenton’s Jim Stone won the super senior division first flight at the Florida State Golf Association’s Winter Series stop at the Country Club of Winter Haven this past weekend. Stone fired a 69 in the first round, before carding a 75 in the final round for a two-shot victory over New Port Richey’s Jerry Young.
There are three more Winter Series tournaments, before the FSGA’s summer slate begins. Among that schedule, the Men’s Senior Amateur Championship is set for April 11-13 at Bradenton Country Club.
Other FSGA non-junior events to look for in the area include the Women’s Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Sara Bay Country Club on July 7-9, and the Mixed Shoot-Out at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club on Oct. 7-8.
Low scoring at WFGT event
Former Lakewood Ranch High School standout Rocky Khara recorded a 68 in Monday’s West Florida Golf Tour event at the Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club to take fifth. Miami native Landon Michelson, who is a Bradenton resident, won the tournament and more than $1,000 with a 65. It was Michelson’s first professional victory. The WFGT is holding the two-day Hillsborough County Championship at Valrico’s River Hills Country Club. Daniel Suchan, of the Czech Republic, leads with a 5-under-par 67. The WFGT returns to the area on Monday with a one-day tournament at Sara Bay Country Club.
Junior update
Lakewood Ranch’s Maya Isom captured the girls 16-18 year old division at the Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association’s Winter Tournament Series at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club’s Royal Lakes course. Isom won the tournament, which was held Sunday, with an 81. That was one shot better than North Port’s Becky Davis and two better than Lakewood Ranch’s Katie Kroos-Roberts. Ellenton’s Lexi Murphy and Braden River High’s Brittney Walters took fifth and sixth, respectively.
Other top finishes included: Bradenton’s Vivian Kuang (third, girls 13-15s), Lakewood Ranch’s Ashlyn Einwachter (fourth, girls 13-15s), Bradenton’s Lori Sikorski (fifth, girls 13-15s), Bradenton’s Bryan Choi (first, boys 13-15s), Bradenton’s Dylan Gabbart (fourth, boys 13-15s), Lakewood Ranch’s Lukas Wahlstrom (second, boys 12-and-younger) and Lakewood Ranch’s Preston Severs (tied for fourth, boys 12-and-younger).
HOLES-IN-ONE
On Jan. 12 at River Run Golf Links, Charlie Hubler aced the 135-yard fifth hole with a 9-iron. Witnessed by Ryan Ranck.
On Jan. 13 at Terra Ceia Bay, Carey O’Dell aced the 111-yard sixth hole with a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Rick Fagley, Ron Trettau and Richard Trettau.
On Jan. 14 at Greens of Manatee, Harold MacAlpine aced the 102-yard 17th hole with a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Steve Taylor, Fred Moran and Nancy Moran.
