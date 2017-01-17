Handball costs Palmetto against Charlotte in girls soccer district quarterfinals

A Palmetto handball in the 71st minute set Punta Gorda Charlotte up for a penalty kick and the only goal of a 1-0 win in the Class 4A-District 11 quarterfinals in Punta Gorda.
Caitlyn Lowery stepped to the circle for the Tarpons and blasted the penalty home to end the Tigers’ (1-13-1) season.
Largo 8, Southeast 0: The Seminoles’ season came to an end against the Packers in the opening round of the Class 3A-District 10 tournament in Clearwater. The Noles (4-13) were in the quarterfinals after receiving a bye out of the play-in game.
Boys basketball
Lakewood Ranch 71, Manatee 43: The Mustangs wrapped up the Class 8A-District 11 title with a blowout win against the Hurricanes at home. Point guard Devin Twenty paced Lakewood Ranch (16-2, 7-0) with 16 points and guard Brock Sisson chipped in 14 points with three 3-pointers. 16p, Brock Sisson 14p 3 3s,
The Mustangs return to the court Friday with a home game against Sarasota. Manatee stays on the road Wednesday to face Bayshore.
Palmetto 66, Braden River 54: Kenny Brown led the Tigers with 17 points in a victory over the host Pirates. Palmetto (7-5, 4-3 Class 8A-District 11) ended the game on a 16-4 run and avenged loss to Braden River (13-4, 4-3) in December. Jermaine Graham had 16 points for the Tigers and Jason Spicer had 12. Guard Deoni Cason had a game-high 22 points for the Pirates.
Braden River hosts Venice on Friday. Palmetto hosts Sarasota Booker on Thursday in Palmetto.
Bayshore 80, Bradenton Christian 78 (OT): Bona Baker sunk a 3-pointer with less than five seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Bruins past the Panthers in Bradenton. The guard finished with 14 points and was one of four Bayshore players in double figures. Guard Jaylen Pauley led the Bruins (7-10) with 18 points, center Christopher Harris scored 16 and wing Denny Dessin added 13. Shooting guard AJ Schewe led BCS (10-8) with 27 and point guard Kevin Etienne scored 18.
Bayshore returns home Wednesday to host Manatee. Bradenton Christian returns to Class 3A-District 5 play Friday in Sarasota against Gulf Coast HEAT.
Out-of-Door Academy 47 at Saint Stephen’s 39: Wing Kolbie Ward led all scorers with 15 to help Out-of-Door clinch Class 3A-District 5 by beating the Falcons in Bradenton. Shooting guard Amad Brayboy added 12 points for the Thunder (12-3, 8-1) and small forward Nate Patrick finished with 11. Guard Cam Vining led Saint Stephen’s (8-9, 5-4) with 14 points and fellow guard Cade Westberry added 11.
ODA returns home Wednesday to host St. Petersburg Catholic. Saint Stephen’s will welcome Sarasota Military Academy to Bradenton on Wednesday.
Boys soccer
Saint Stephen’s 2, Manatee 1: Senior John Boyd scored both Falcon goals off a pair of assists by freshman Nico Colacci and Saint Stephen’s closed out the regular season with a narrow home win against the Hurricanes. The Falcons’ (15-1-1) defense mostly held the Canes (5-7-2) at bay, as junior Trevor Mulqueen was only forced to make two saves in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen’s, which went undefeated in Class 1A-District 7, will host Sarasota Christian in Bradenton for the first round of the district tournament next Tuesday. Manatee closes out the regular season in Palmetto against the Tigers on Thursday.
Palmetto 6, Arcadia DeSoto County 0: Ryan Hirst and Danny Sanchez combined for a clean sheet in net for the Tigers, with Billy Pineda, Mateus Urbanski, Marcelo Gallardo, Johan Gonzalez and Marcos Ortiz providing defense in front to beat DeSoto County in Palmetto. Ty Dolan provided the bulk of the offense with four goals and one assist, and Alfredo Manriquez added another two assists in the Tigers’ (16-1-1) rout.
Palmetto closes out the regular season with Senior Night on Thursday against rival Manatee in Palmetto.
Braden River 7, Sarasota Military Academy 0: The Pirates routed Sarasota Military at home in the penultimate game of their regular season. Braden River (4-7-1) has won two in a row following a two-game losing streak.
The Pirates close out the regular season Thursday against Bayshore at home.
Tampa Jesuit 4, Lakewood Ranch 3: The Mustangs stumbled against Jesuit during a high-scoring game in Tampa. Lakewood Ranch (13-3-1) had won three in a row since a loss to Palmetto on Jan. 6.
The Mustangs return home to close out the regular season Thursday against Southeast.
Bradenton Christian 3, St. Petersburg Canterbury 1: Natanael Martinez scored once and assisted on the Panthers’ other two goals to help BCS close out the regular season with a win against Canterbury in Bradenton. Bathie Thiam and Carter Reemelin scored Bradenton Christian’s (8-4-2) other two goals, and Jordan Woodland assisted Martinez’s goal.
The Panthers open the Class 1A-District 7 tournament next Tuesday in Bradenton against Out-of-Door Academy at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School.
Tampa Prep 2, Out-of-Door Academy 1: Out-of-Door coughed up to goals late during the second half to fall short in Tampa. Trevor Gorji scored the Thunder’s (8-6-2) lone goal during the second half.
ODA closes out the regular season Thursday in St. Petersburg against Canterbury.
Girls basketball
Lakewood Ranch 70 at Palmetto 45: The Mustangs erupted after halftime, turning a five-point lead into a blowout against the Tigers in Palmetto. Senior LaDazhia Williams finished with 19 points for Lakewood Ranch (21-3, 9-0 Class 8A-District 11), junior Emma Fazio scored 18, junior Kayla Bell added 16 and senior Cierra McKinon scored 10 to rout the Tigers (12-5, 5-3).
The Mustangs will try to close out a perfect district slate on the road Thursday against rival Braden River. Palmetto travels to Sarasota on Thursday to close district play against the Sailors.
Sarasota 46, Manatee 23: Forward Deanay Watson scored nine points, but the Hurricanes fell to the Sailors in Bradenton for the Canes’ (15-7, 3-6 Class 8A-District 11) district game.
Manatee will close out the district slate Thursday in Venice when they face the last-place Indians.
Saint Stephen’s 46, Out-of-Door Academy 20: Post player Sarah Stevens scored 15 points, wing LeNae Jones scored 14, post player Claudia Sbaschnik added 13 and the Falcons blew out Out-of-Door in Bradenton. Saint Stephen’s (6-7, 4-3 Class 3A-District 5) clamped down on defense, preventing any Thunder (3-14, 1-6) player from cracking double figures.
The Falcons have a quick turnaround and will welcome Sarasota Military Academy to Bradenton on Wednesday. ODA will host Sarasota Military on Thursday.
