Mavericks edge Bulls 99-98 for 3rd straight win

0:33 IMG Academy's top-rated point guard Trevon Duval receives McDonald's All-American Game jersey Pause

1:24 Manatee County Fair 2017 goat show

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

0:56 Airport shooting suspect transferred from Broward jail to the federal courthouse for hearing

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:43 Prepping for an inaugural pot protest

1:39 Garth Brooks: That time the bus left me behind in Fresno