DeSoto Speedway season opener on Saturday night

The 2017 racing season at DeSoto Speedway starts Saturday night with two major events, the Smith Memorial for Wingless Sprints and a Sunshine State Challenge Series doubleheader.
The Round Daddy 30 will be run to honor Willard, Robert and Daryl Smith of Gibsonton. That will be followed by the SSCS races, which includes five divisions.
Pit gates open at 1:30 p.m. followed by the grandstand gates at 4:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
For more information, go to desotospeedway.net.
