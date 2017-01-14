Sam Hester, Devin Twenty lead Lakewood Ranch at Wally Keller tourney

Sam Hester and Devin Twenty scored 17 points each to lead Lakewood Ranch High School to a 71-64 victory against Cape Coral Mariner in the annual Wally Keller boys basketball tournament at Charlotte High School on Saturday.
After a back-and-forth first half, Lakewood Ranch held a 1 of 2 possession lead throughout the second half until opening up the lead in the final minute against the Class 6A school.
The Mustangs finished with 18 assists and 11 3-pointers. Hester drained five of those as part of his big day. Evan Spiller contributed five of the assists to go along with 11 points. Twenty chipped in six rebounds. Damien Gordon finished with 14 points
The Mustangs (15-2) return to action on Tuesday with a home game against Manatee.
Bradenton Christian 81, North Port Imagine 16: AJ Schewe led all scorers with 26 points and Nick Swaagman added 19 in the Panthers’ rout.
Kevin Etienne, Eli Johnson and Dayton Modderman scored 10 each. Modderman recorded a double-double, adding 12 rebounds.
Bradenton Christian (10-7, 6-3) returns to action Tuesday at home against Bayshore.
Girls basketball
Fort Myers 61, Lakewood Ranch 60: LaDazhia Williams scored 22 points, but Lakewood Ranch suffered its third loss, falling to host Fort Myers in a nondistrict game. got 15 points from
Shauntavia Green scored 15 for the Mustangs (20-3) and Kayla Bell added 10.
Lakewood Ranch next plays at Palmette on Tuesday.
Bradenton Christian 73, North Port Imagine 24: Sophie Giardina just missed a double-double, settling for 14 points, 9 steals and 5 assists in the Panthers’ road romp.
Amy Van Ryn (17) and Bailey Sikkema (13) also reached double figures for Bradenton Christian (19-1, 8-0), which returns to action Thursday at St. Pete Catholic. Game time is 6 p.m.
Girls soccer district playoffs
Class 5A-District 8
Wednesday
Sarasota at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Manatee at Sarasota Riverview, 7 p.m.
Class 4A-District 11
Tuesday
Palmetto at Punta Gorda Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Palmetto/Charlotte winner at Venice, 7 p.m.
Braden River at North Port, 7 p.m.
Class 3A-District 10
Tuesday
Gibbs/Lakewood winner at Seminole Osceola, 6 p.m.
Gulfport Boca Ciega at Dunedin, 7 p.m.
Bayshore at Tarpon Springs, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Largo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
(at Gulfport Boca Ciega)
TBD, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.
