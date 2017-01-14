Manatee wrestling finishes third at Hurricane Team Challenge, but Marshall Craig takes Most Outstanding award

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide Pause

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:36 Cars 3 from PIXAR - Extended Look

1:38 Video: Last of the Elephants

0:46 ODA girls soccer unbeaten and ready for playoff run

0:48 Swine auction

0:57 Cops and kids swap stories over cafeteria food

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote 'no' in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan