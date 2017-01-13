NBA Capsules

Joel Embiid scored 24 points, blocked three shots and led the Philadelphia 76ers to their third straight victory, 102-93 over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
The Sixers have their first three-game winning streak since winning four straight in 2013-14. Led by Embiid, the 76ers have won five of six games overall to improve to 12-25.
Dario Saric added 15 points for Phiadelphia.
Nicolas Batum scored 19 points for Charlotte, and Kemba Walker had 17.
RAPTORS 132, NETS 113
TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Kyle Lowry added 20 and Toronto had its highest-scoring game of the season and handed Brooklyn its ninth straight loss.
DeMarre Carroll had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Raptors beat the Nets for the sixth consecutive time.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 points for the Nets, last in the NBA at 8-31. They have lost 16 straight on the road and are 1-18 overall away from home.
