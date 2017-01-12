Follow through for accurate iron shots

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide Pause

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

0:45 State title hopeful Marshall Craig takes top honor at Hurricane Team Challenge

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

0:57 Cops and kids swap stories over cafeteria food

0:59 Search underway for possible suspect in double-homicide

2:33 Seven Seas Explorer: A look inside the luxurious ship

1:36 Cars 3 from PIXAR - Extended Look

1:38 The last of the circus elephants