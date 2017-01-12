Follow through for accurate iron shots

Accuracy is the key to a strong golf game, especially in iron play. Bradenton Country Club head pro Brian Lake shows you the key is with the follow through in this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tips video.
“When you bring the club square and straight to the target, you catch the ball more solidly instead of the side swipe,” Lake said. “So you’re going to impact the ball, compress the ball and not only eliminate side spin, but you’ll get more back spin and more distance.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments