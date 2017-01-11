Cason leads Pirates past Noles’ boys basketball

Deoni Cason scored a team-high 24 points and contributed 5 assists and 5 rebounds to lead Braden River High School past host Southeast, 65-61, in boys basketball Wednesday night.
Joining Cason in double figures for the Pirates were Jacob Garrett (16 points) and Ryan Duncan (10), who also contributed 10 rebounds for the double double. Curtis Cobb contributed 10 assists for Braden River, which led by 15 at the half.
Amin Marshall led Southeast with 28 points.
Braden River (13-2) plays host to Lakewood Ranch on Friday while Southeast (2-14) travels to St. Petersburg Lakewood the same night.
Girls basketball
Manatee 78, Sarasota Military Academy 55: Denay Watson scored a game-high 24 points to lead the hosts to victory. Bri Purington added 16 points for Manatee (14-6), which led by three, 31-28, at the half before pulling away in the third quarter, building a 17-point lead, and coasting the rest of the way.
Hayley Walding and Ashley Strader led Sarasota Military Academy with 22 and 13 points, respectively.
Manatee returns to action Friday at home against Braden River.
Cardinal Mooney 79, Sarasota Military 43: Derek Arnel and Jordan McNeal each scored 27 points to pace host Cardinal Mooney (3-12). Richard Krupa added 11 points; Cameron Kiser-Gilmore led Sarasota Military Academy with 13 points while Shelby Rhodes and Garrett Gill each finished with 12. The Cougars return to action Friday at Berkeley Prep.
Girls soccer
Braden River 3, Saint Stephen’s 2: Kendall Miller and Katie Pierce scored in the loss for host Saint Stephen’s (10-5), which next plays in the Class 1A-District 7 semifinals next Thursday.
Boys soccer
Manatee 5, Booker 0: Daniel Reyna, James Whyte, Ethan Jenkins and Gil Guzman scored while Daniel Sosa and Hugo Cabrales combined on the shutout for Manatee (6-4-2). The Hurricanes return to action Friday for senior night against Bayshore.
Wrestling
Lemon Bay 38, Southeast 36: Heavyweight Michael Morales decisioned Chevaughn Rose, 5-3, in the final individual match of the night to provide host Lemon Bay with its margin of victory. Among Southeast’s winners were Alex Roldan, Jonathan Locke, Cameron Rosario, Stephen Kelle and Darrien Grant. All of whom won by pins. Southeast returns to action on Saturday at the Palmetto Duals.
