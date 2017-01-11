Pirates charity golf tournament announced

The 10th annual Pirates Charities Spring Training Golf Classic is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, at Parrish’s River Wilderness Golf and Country Club. It’s a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The event will see current and former Pirates players, coaches, executives and broadcasters golf with participants in raising money for the Pirates Charities in Manatee County.
Registration for each foursome is open, and it costs $1,400. Each foursome is paired with a Pirates celebrity. Included in the cost for participants is golf, a commemorative gift and photograph of their foursome, lunch prior to the round and a post-round awards dinner.
For more information, contact Carley Paganelli at Bradenton’s Pirate City at carley.paganelli@pirates.com or 747-3031 ext. 4362.
SCF golf tournament looms
The State College of Florida Athletics Golf Classic is scheduled for next week as part of the junior college’s homecoming weekend. The scramble format tournament begins with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at IMG Academy Golf Club. It’s $125 per person or $470 for a foursome, with dinner included in the cost. For more information, contact Loretta DeMonte at demontL@scf.edu or 752-5261.
Florida Junior Tour expands
The Florida State Golf Association’s Florida Junior Tour announced a new 10-12 age division. There are six tournaments scheduled for the inaugural season, which starts March 18. The lone area tournament on the slate is at Longboat Key Club on Sunday, March 26. The format is 18 holes of stroke play, a cap of 42 total players and a mandatory players and parents meeting that is 20 minutes long. That mandatory meeting starts 45 minutes prior to tee time and covers various topics, which includes etiquette, scoring, pace-of-play, course care, the rules and more. It’s $45 per tournament, which includes the tournament round, range balls, a tee gift for each player and a trophy for the winner in each division. The boys 10-12s will play from approximately 5,500 yards with the girls playing courses from about 4,800 yards.
For more information, contact the FSGA at 813-632-3742.
New Year, new golf clinics/schools at University Park
Improving your golf game for 2017 isn’t so far off with specific skill clinics throughout January and February at University Park Country Club. Advanced registration is required for participation, which is open to the public. The various specific skill clinics include a three-day total golf school, breaking 100, two-day short game school, 90-minute mini golf school and more. For information on cost, times and to register, contact Clinton Whitelaw at cwhitelaw@universitypark-fl.com and 359-9999.
HOLES-IN-ONE
On Jan. 7 at The River Club, Don Doede aced the 160-yard second hole with a 2-hybrid. Witnesses were Matt Pascuzzi, Mike Mayer and Casey Flynn.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
