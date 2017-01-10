Sports

Bucks' Antetokounmpo sick but playing, Spurs' Aldridge out

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing Tuesday night against San Antonio despite an illness, but Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge is out with a stomach virus.

After missing Milwaukee's previous game with an undisclosed illness, Antetokounmpo was expected to start against San Antonio despite running a fever during morning shootaround.

Bucks coach Jason Kidd says Antetokounmpo is "still under the weather" but he is "going to give it a go." Kidd says the team will monitor him closely early in the game.

The fourth-year veteran from Greece is averaging 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 blocks, 1.9 steals and 35.4 minutes per game, all of which lead the team.

Aldridge has a stomach virus similar to the one that kept Kawhi Leonard out for two games in the final week of December.

