Lakewood Ranch’s Vitale among honorees at Wooden Cup Awards

College basketball analyst and Lakewood Ranch resident Dick Vitale will be honored at the 13th Annual Wooden Cup Awards on April 11 in Atlanta.
The Wooden Cup is named for legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden, who led the Bruins to 10 national championships between 1964-75.
Vitale has worked as an analyst for ESPN since the 1979-80 basketball season and has been a tireless advocate for The V Foundation for cancer research.
The Wooden Cup Awards outstanding role models among athletics at the high school, college and pro levels.
HERALD STAFF REPORT
Comments