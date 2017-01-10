West Bradenton Baptist Church holding 5K run as part of Hope Against Heroin

West Bradenton Baptist Church, 1305 43rd St. W., will hold a 5K run at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, as part of the Hope Against Heroin community outreach event.
The cost to enter the 5K is $35 until race day, when the fee is $40. There is also a one-mile walk at 4:45 p.m. that costs $20 for adults and $10 for children under 18. Packet pickup and race day registration begins at 3 p.m.
There will also be games, food a car wash and a concert. For more information, go to westbradenton.org.
You can register for the 5K online at Getmeregistered.com.
HERALD STAFF REPORT
