Sports

January 10, 2017 5:06 PM

West Bradenton Baptist Church holding 5K run as part of Hope Against Heroin

West Bradenton Baptist Church, 1305 43rd St. W., will hold a 5K run at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, as part of the Hope Against Heroin community outreach event.

The cost to enter the 5K is $35 until race day, when the fee is $40. There is also a one-mile walk at 4:45 p.m. that costs $20 for adults and $10 for children under 18. Packet pickup and race day registration begins at 3 p.m.

There will also be games, food a car wash and a concert. For more information, go to westbradenton.org.

You can register for the 5K online at Getmeregistered.com.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Some fans have to put a price on their love for Clemson

View more video

Sports Videos