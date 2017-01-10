Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team defeats North Port

3:02 Watch burglars steal weapons from gun store Pause

1:32 Manatee County Fair celebrates 101 years with Fair Fun 101

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

1:47 County housing authority inspects apartment at Bayside Villas in Palmetto

0:29 Idaho barn collapses under heavy snow

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:27 Bradenton-based Woodruff and Sons construction company celebrates founder and 70 years of business

0:57 Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly taken off the field in cart

0:34 Orlando Police officer shot and killed during search for homicide suspect