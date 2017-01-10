Sports

January 10, 2017 1:02 AM

Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team defeats North Port

Senior Connor Bezet scored two goals and the Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team defeated host North Port 7-3 on Monday.

Ricky Janez had three assists for the Mustangs (9-1-1), who also got goals from Tyler Puhalovich, Wilmer Yanez, Pablo Vargas, Drew Butler and Sam Stapleton-Jones.

Lakewood Ranch plays at Cardinal Mooney at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Palmetto 59, Riverview 37: Tina Stevenson had 21 points, 17 rebounds and eight blocks to lead the host Tigers (11-5).

Anissa Washington added 17 points and Amari White eight for Palmetto.

HERALD STAFF

