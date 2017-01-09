Sports

FHSAA announces state championship soccer venue

The Florida High School Athletic Association named the championship venue for the boys and girls state soccer finals slated for Feb. 15-18. The FHSAA picked DeLand’s Spec Martin Memorial Stadium, which will mark the first time the city will host the event.

A total of 10 championship matches are scheduled, with a more detailed schedule announced in late January. For now, there are two matches each day on Feb. 15-16 and three matches per day on Feb. 17-18. It’s $9 for a general admission ticket.

2017 Florida High School Boys & Girls Soccer State Championship Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 15

1 p.m.

4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

1 p.m.

4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

10 a.m.

1 p.m.

4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

10 a.m.

1 p.m.

4 p.m.

