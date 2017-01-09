FHSAA announces state championship soccer venue

The Florida High School Athletic Association named the championship venue for the boys and girls state soccer finals slated for Feb. 15-18. The FHSAA picked DeLand’s Spec Martin Memorial Stadium, which will mark the first time the city will host the event.
A total of 10 championship matches are scheduled, with a more detailed schedule announced in late January. For now, there are two matches each day on Feb. 15-16 and three matches per day on Feb. 17-18. It’s $9 for a general admission ticket.
2017 Florida High School Boys & Girls Soccer State Championship Schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 15
1 p.m.
4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
1 p.m.
4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
10 a.m.
1 p.m.
4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
10 a.m.
1 p.m.
4 p.m.
