Stone, Condon lead Senators to 5-3 win over Oilers

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments Pause

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012

1:42 The rockers Blue Oyster Cult draw fans to "Thunder by the Bay" in Lakewood Ranch

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:49 Donald Trump won't be in final GOP debate before Iowa caucuses

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys