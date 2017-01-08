Sports

January 8, 2017 8:06 PM

Plum's 39 lead No. 12 Washington over No. 9 Oregon 82-70

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press
SEATTLE

Kelsey Plum scored 39 points and Chantel Osahor added 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead No. 12 Washington past ninth-ranked UCLA 82-70 on Sunday night in a game delayed an hour due to a power outage.

Plum, who came in to the game averaging a nation best 30.2 points , was 13-of-26 from the field and made all eight free throws for the Huskies (16-2, 4-1 Pac-12).

UCLA trailed 61-51 after three quarters, but pulled within 61-55 on two free throws by Kelli Hayes with 7:34 remaining. Plum then scored eight of the Huskies next 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to boost the lead to 71-58 with 5:11 left.

Monique Billings had 17 points, Kennedy Burke 14 and Kari Korver 13 for the Bruins (11-4, 2-2), who were upset 82-73 at Washington State on Friday.

Plum scored seven consecutive points to put the Huskies up 60-45 with 1:42 left in the third quarter, but the Bruins cut the lead to 61-51 entering the final period on Burke's 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Korver opened the second quarter for UCLA with a basket from the top of the key, but Washington ran off eight consecutive points, opening a 30-17 lead on a putback by Hannah Johnson.

Burke scored seven points over the final 4:07 of the half as UCLA rallied within 39-31 at the break.

Washington forged a 22-15 lead after one quarter on the strength of its long-range shooting with six of its seven baskets from beyond the arc. UCLA was 0-for-8 from three point-range in the first quarter, but countered with eight points in the paint.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: Counting Sunday's game against UCLA, the Huskies are in a stretch of four Top 20 opponents in six games, but three of the four are at home

UCLA: The Bruins have lost 15 straight road games against ranked opponents.

UP NEXT

Washington heads out for a pair of road games, at Arizona on Friday and No. 19 Arizona State on Sunday.

UCLA returns home for a pair of games against No. 16 Oregon State on Friday and Oregon on Sunday.

