California Chrome gets his 1st look at Gulfstream track

1:20 Cold Front Shrinks Crowds at Thunder by the Bay Festival Pause

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame