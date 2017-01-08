Nevada rallies from 25 down, beats Lobos with 3-point blitz

1:20 Cold Front Shrinks Crowds at Thunder by the Bay Festival Pause

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:43 Palmetto boys soccer finishes rigorous two days with win against Lakewood Ranch

2:01 Golf tip: How to hit a flop shot