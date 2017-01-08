Winter storm coats parts of South, heads toward New England

1:20 Cold Front Shrinks Crowds at Thunder by the Bay Festival Pause

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology