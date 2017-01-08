Sports

January 8, 2017 1:42 AM

Boise State beats San Diego State 78-66

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Zach Haney and James Reid scored 19 points each on Saturday night and Boise State beat San Diego State 78-66 to remain undefeated in Mountain West play.

Nick Duncan, Chandler Hutchison and Paris Austin added 12 points each for the Broncos (11-4, 4-0). Hutchison added 13 rebounds and five assists and Reid and Duncan each made four 3s.

The Aztecs (8-7, 0-3) started the game with a 21-10 lead and Boise State trailed until Haney's free throws made it 37-35 with 1:40 left in the half — the only lead change of the game. Austin added a layup to cap Boise State's 12-2 run to end the half.

Dakarai Allen led San Diego State with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Max Hoetzel added 16 points with five 3-pointers and Zylan Cheatham scored 12.

Boise State's 78 points were its most scored in the 14 all-time meetings against San Diego State.

