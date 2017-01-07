Ranch girls basketball rebounds from rare loss

LaDazhia Williams and Aleah Robinson scored a team-high 16 points each to lead the Lakewood Ranch High School girls basketball team past Heritage, 68-36, on the second day of the Rob Moramarco Shootout on Saturday at Flagler Palm Coast High School.
In addition to Williams and Robinson, Shauntavia Green added 10 points for the Mustangs, who improved to 17-2 and bounced back from their second loss of the season on Friday against Jacksonville Ribault.
The Mustangs return to area play on Tuesday at Manatee.
Bradenton Christian 76, Sarasota Christian 24: The visiting Panthers used a balanced scoring attack to defeat the Blazers.
Sophie Giardina led the way with 18 points for Bradenton Christian. She was followed by Bailey Sikkema (17 points) and Amy Van Ryn (16). Emma Swaagman contributed eight points as the Panthers improved to 16-1.
Bradenton Christian hosts Saint Stephen’s at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Manatee 56, Northside Christian 33: Carter Bedinghaus scored 19 points as Manatee used a balanced scoring attack to earn its 10th victory of the season in St. Petersburg. Alex Petival added nine.
Noah Rogers and Demetrius Jackson Jr. led Northside Christian with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Manatee (10-5) returns to action Tuesday at Venice. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Port Charlotte 62, Cardinal Mooney 30: Shemar Fleurissant scored 15 points to lead Port Charlotte past Cardinal Mooney.
Jordan McNeal led Cardinal Mooney with 13. The Cougars return to action on Tuesday at Lemon Bay.
Wrestling
Corey Hill Invitational: Saint Stephen’s had two fourth-place finishers in the two-day, 24-team event in Springstead.
Jacob Manning finished fourth in the 106-pound division, and teammate Jake Ross was fourth at 160.
Saint Stephen’s next travels to the Inverness Invitational on Jan. 14.
