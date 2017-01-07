Sports

January 7, 2017 9:42 PM

Lewis and Bassey lead Harvard over Dartmouth 74-58

The Associated Press
HANOVER, N.H.

Chris Lewis and Justin Bassey scored 14 points apiece and Harvard beat Dartmouth 74-58 on Saturday night in an Ivy League opener.

Lewis was 7 of 8 from the field and Bassey 6 of 9. Siyani Chambers added 12 points and seven assists for Harvard (7-5, 1-0), which has won six of its last seven games, and bounced back from an 82-71 loss at Vermont on Jan. 2.

Evan Boudreaux scored 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Dartmouth (3-11, 0-1). Miles Wright and Brendan Barry added 12 points apiece for the Big Green.

The Crimson built a 33-26 halftime lead and stretched it to a 12-point lead with 12:44 to play and cruised from there. Harvard shot 54 percent from the field and forced 17 turnovers.

