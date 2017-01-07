NHL Capsules

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012 Pause

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

2:08 Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

2:46 Making peppermint candy

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys