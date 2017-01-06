Rays announce start date for spring training single-game ticket sales

The Tampa Bay Rays today announced Friday that single-game tickets for spring training games at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte will go on sale to the general public next Friday.
Rays Insider subscribers will have be able to purchase tickets through an online presale on Thursday, Jan. 12. The deadline for register as a subscriber is noon Wednesday. To become a Rays Insider, visit raysbaseball.com. Current subscribers need not re-apply.
On Friday, Jan. 13 tickets go on sale to the general public online at raysbaseball.com/spring at 10 a.m.
On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., tickets will go on sale via phone, (888) 652-7223, online or at the stadium ticket offices at Tropicana Field and Charlotte Sports Park.
Single-game ticket prices range from $10 to $32.
Spring training season tickets are already on sale and start at $325 for the 18-game home schedule at Charlotte Sports Park. Spring Three-Game Packs and group ticket opportunities are also available at discounted pricing. For more information visit raysbaseball.com/spring or contact 888-FAN-RAYS.
Herald staff report
