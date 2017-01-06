With winning streak over, Blue Jackets' work just beginning

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested Pause

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table

1:27 Bradenton-based Woodruff and Sons construction company celebrates founder and 70 years of business

0:49 Gene Gallo reflects on the loss of his wife

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

2:22 All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year T.C. Smith discusses the honor

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students