Tigers salvage tie with Berkeley Prep

Palmetto High School rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to salvage a 3-3 tie with Berkeley Prep in boys soccer Thursday.
The Tigers (14-1-1) began their comeback in Tampa in the 47th minute when Candido Calvillo scored off a cross from Fred Manriquez.
After Berkeley Prep (9-3-2) rebuilt a two-goal lead, Jorge Morales cut it in half when he converted a penalty kick in the 64th minute. The kick was set up when Manriquez was tripped in the box. In the 79th minute, Manriquez took a ball out of the air about six yards out and found the back of the net.
Palmetto, fresh off its unbeaten run at the Mike Stone Invitational last week, took to the field with new rankings, courtesy of MaxPreps.com. The organization ranked Palmetto No. 1 in Class 4A, No. 2 in Florida overall and No. 16 nationally this week.
Palmetto returns to action Friday at Lakewood Ranch. Game time is 7 p.m.
Bradenton Christian 1, Out-of-Door Academy 1: Natanael Martinez gave host Bradenton Christian a 1-0 lead off an assist from Bathie Thiam in the first half, but Out-of-Door countered in the second half on Max Schukenovs’ goal off an assist by Filip Svoboda.
Girls soccer
Saint Stephen’s 3, Seffner Christian 2: The Falcons (9-3) stormed out to a 3-0 lead on the road behind Ally Kukanza, Kendall Miller and Katie Pierce’s goals, before holding off the Crusaders’ comeback attempt. Saint Stephen’s plays host to Cardinal Mooney on Friday.
Out-of-Door Academy 4, Bradenton Christian 1: Out-of-Door Academy improved to 13-0 and 8-0 in District 1A-7 with the victory at Bradenton Christian.
Girls basketball
Manatee 52, Shorecrest Prep 30: Ophelia Lidge and Bri Purington finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively, to lead Manatee (12-5) in the nondistrict victory. The Hurricanes coasted on the road after building a 28-12 lead at the half. Manatee returns to action Tuesday at home against Lakewood Ranch.
Boys basketball
Saint Stephen’s 58, Indian Rocks Christian 54: Cade Westberry, Jordon Murrell and Demetrius Davis combined for 51 of Saint Stephen’s 58 points in the nondistrict victory in Bradenton. Westberry finished with 21 while Murrell contributed 18.
The Falcons led for most of the game and took a seven-point edge into the final couple of minutes. However, Indian Rocks tied the game with about 20 seconds left with the last of a trio of 3-pointers. Saint Stephen’s scored and, after an Indian Rocks miss, capped the win with a pair of free throws. Saint Stephen’s (5-7) returns to action Friday at North Port Imagine.
Braden River 86, Bradenton Christian 66: Dioni Cason scored a game-high 27 points, and Daniel Tart produced a double-double (23 points, 13 rebounds) to lead the Pirates (11-2) in the win. Jacob Garrett contributed 20 points for Braden River, which finished with 20 assists on 30 field goals.
Dominick Otteni led Bradenton Christian with 18 points and Nick Swaagman added 10.
Braden River returns to Class 7A-District 11 play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Sarasota.
Comments