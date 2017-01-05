Golf Tips: How to hit a flop shot

Phil Mickelson’s penchant for the soft-touched flop shots is a crowd-pleaser for golf fans around the world. Now you can hit those high lobs when there’s little green to work with, because Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club director of instruction Jon Bullas demonstrates the flop shot in this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tip video.
“What we’re trying to do is slide the wedge under the ball, so we need the club coming in as horizontal through the impact area as possible and staying horizontal,” Bullas said. “We don’t want a up-and-down motion. I see too many people, they open the face and they’ve got good intentions to hit that shot, but they end up hitting down on it and getting too steep.”
