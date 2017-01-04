Golf Plus: West Florida Golf Tour returns with major tournament

The West Florida Golf Tour is back from the holiday break with a 54-hole major at Brooksville’s World Woods Golf Club.
The tournament began Wednesday and concludes Friday. Bradenton’s Cyril Suk is the top local performer so far. He posted an even-par 71 on the Pine Barrens course to tie for eighth place following the first round. Five players are tied atop the leaderboard with 69s. They are: Colombia’s Christian De Greiff, Alabama’s Conner Godsey, Melbourne’s Trey Valentine, Ohio’s Charlie Phillips and Oklahoma’s Stephen Carney. The WFGT doesn’t return to Manatee County until a one-day tourney at the Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club on Jan. 16.
New Year’s Invitational looms for Saint Stephen’s golfer
The 91st annual New Year’s Invitational at St. Petersburg Country Club will have Saint Stephen’s Ryan Kinkead competing. Following a shotgun start, Kinkead will begin on the 12th hole in the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday. The 72-hole tourney ends Sunday. Some past champions include J.B. Holmes, Brandt Snedeker and Jeff Overton. Those three are PGA Tour players, while IMG Academy alumnus Peter Uihlein, a former U.S. Amateur champ, has also won the event.
Top women’s tournament draws Bradenton golfer
Bradenton’s Caitlin Cotterill is teeing it up at the 62nd Harder Hall Women’s Invitational in Sebring this week. The event is a marquee women’s tournament; LPGA Tour rookie Nelly Korda, of Bradenton, is a past winner. Cotterill, an IMG Academy trainee, is aiming to become the second Manatee County player to win the tournament in the last three years. The 72-hole tourney began Wednesday and concludes Saturday.
GSJGA lines up winter tournament slate for juniors
The Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association set its winter schedules for the 18-hole and 9-hole divisions. Five tournaments in each division are scheduled. A sixth tournament is expected to be added to the 18-hole division schedule. The 9-hole division has a tournament once a month at Sarasota’s Village Green Golf Club, while the 18-hole division rotates sites. The 18-hole division schedule begins at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club’s Royal Lakes course on Jan. 15, and the 9-hole division opens on Jan. 14. Registration for both tournaments closes Wednesday. To register and for other information, visit the GSJGA’s site. http://www.sarasotajuniorgolf.com.
Holes-in-one
On Dec. 19 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, Ed Rajkowski aced the 102-yard 12th hole with an 8-iron. Witnessed by Kathy Hart.
On Jan. 2 at Terra Ceia Bay, Fred Lazard aced the 132-yard 13th hole with a 5-wood. Witnesses were Jim Sullivan, Jim Allard and Rick Infanti.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
