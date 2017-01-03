USF men’s basketball coach fired

The University of South Florida has fired head men's basketball coach Orlando Antigua.
USF Athletic Director Mark Harlan announced Tuesday morning that Antigua had been fired and assistant Murry Bartow will be the interim head coach. Bartow is the former head coach at Alabama-Birmingham and East Tennessee State.
Statement from AD Mark Harlan regarding a head coaching change in the USF men's basketball program. https://t.co/yhTgeDRrcW— USF Athletics (@USFAthletics) January 3, 2017
“After a thorough and deliberate review of our men’s basketball program, a decision has been made to make a head coaching change,” Harlan said in a statement. “We will continue to provide all the resources and support necessary for our student-athletes and coaching staff to have success. A national search to find our next head coach will commence immediately.”
Antigua, 43, a former assistant to John Calipari at Kentucky, was named USF coach in March 2014.
USF consistently struggled under Antigua, going 9-23 in his first season. The Bulls were 6-7 this season and 0-2 in the American Conference. Antigua's career record at USF was 23-55, a .295 winning percentage.
USF men’s basketball last had a winning season in 2011-12 when it produced a 22-14 mark under Stan Heath and advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
Comments